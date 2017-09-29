Three WV Schools in Top

The U.S. Department of Education has named three schools in West Virginia as 2017 National Blue Ribbon Schools. The department announced the awards Thursday for 342 schools nationwide. The West Virginia schools are Colliers Primary School in Brooke County, Flemington Elementary School in Taylor County and Slanesville Elementary School in Hampshire County. The program that began in 1982 recognizes public and private elementary, middle and high schools that are either high performing or have raised student achievement to high levels. The schools will be acknowledged at a ceremony in November in Washington, D.C.