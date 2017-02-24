Three Arrested in Dunbar Robbery

Three men are facing charges after a Dunbar break-in. Jacob Parsons, Cody Hager kicked in a door of the home on 21st Street, and later Luke Parsons joined the men and threatened the people who lived there. The criminal complaint filed in Kanawha Magistrate Court says two people hid in the bathtub, but were dragged out of the house. The men accused in the robbery accuse the two of stealing from them earlier. Parsons, Hager, and Parsons are facing attempted robbery charges and were taken to South Central Regional Jail.