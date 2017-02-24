Budget Discussed

Creating a new state budget is once again causing controversy, debate and strong opinions among West Virginia lawmakers. Funding is always a hot topic at the Capitol and a shadow is being cast this year after the state’s financial rating was lowered earlier this week. There is a budget gap of about half-a-billion dollars and both Republicans and Democrats in the House and Senate have their own ideas about how to solve the deficit. Governor Justice also spoke about it yesterday and asked labor unions to support his budget package.