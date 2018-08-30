Thousands still waiting for water crisis settlement checks

Thousands of victims whose drinking water was contaminated by a chemical spill in the Elk River four-and-a-half-years ago are still waiting to get their money from an historic class action lawsuit. The judge in the case order those checks to be sent out by the end of August, but people behind ninety-eight-thousand claims are waiting to receive their cut of the settlement. Administrators met yesterday to work out details in the case, and an update is expected today.