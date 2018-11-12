Thief Uses Doggie Door as the Entry Point

Police say a man is facing charges after he got through the doggie door of a woman’s home in Williamson and stole jewelry. Jake Jackson was also wanted for another attempted burglary in the area, and Williamson Police said he made off with $6000 worth of jewelry in the most recent case. Police said he even admitted to selling the jewelry for drugs. She did get some of her belongings back, but not all of them. Jackson faces two daytime burglary charges among others.