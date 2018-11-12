Justice Allen Loughry Submits Resignation

West Virginia lawmakers had been called back into a special session that was to start Tuesday to consider the removal of Justice Allen Loughry from office. But ahead of that, Loughry submitted his resignation letter to Gov. Jim Justice’s Office with an effective date of the close of business today. Senate President Mitch Carmichael released a statement saying they appreciated Loughry doing the right thing. Loughry is currently suspended from the bench and was convicted Oct. 12 in federal court on 11 of 22 charges. His impeachment trial, along with those of Justice Margaret Workman and retired justice Robin Davis, was halted by a ruling by some acting justices.