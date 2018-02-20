Teacher Walkout Planned for Thursday and Friday

School teachers and public employees are planning a statewide walkout as they continue to protest low pay, projected hikes in health insurance costs and small proposed pay hikes. The decision to hold the walkout this Thursday and Friday came as teachers and public employees have been demonstrating for weeks asking lawmakers to fully fund the Public Employees Insurance Agency and increase pay. In order to secure long-term funding, PEIA Director Ted Cheatham has said that because of medical inflation, about $50 million to $70 million would be needed annually to keep the program functioning as it currently does. On the issue of teacher pay, the House of Delegates has voted to give teachers 2 percent raises next year and 1 percent the next three years. The Senate earlier approved 1 percent raises annually for five years.