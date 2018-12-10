Teacher Faces Felony Charges for Sending Nude Photos

An Andrew Jackson Middle School teacher and former Miss Kentucky has been arrested after she was accused of sending nude photos to a former middle school student. 28-year old Ramsey BethAnn Bearse is charged with four felony counts of sending obscene material to a minor.

WCHS TV reported Bearse is an eighth-grade science teacher at AJ Middle School in Cross Lanes. The parents of the 15-year old contacted police. Deputies said Bearse admitted to sending at least four photographs on Snapchat.