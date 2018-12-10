Shooting Suspect is On The Loose

Charleston police are looking for the suspect after a shooting on the East End Friday night. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. in the 900 block of Carte Street. Police say Devon Webster forced his way into a home and pistol whipped one man in the face and shot another. The victim is stable at the hospital and Webster is wanted on two counts of malicious wounding. He’s considered armed and dangerous. If you have tips call the Charleston Police Department at 304-348-8111.