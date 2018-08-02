Teacher Defrauds PEIA

A Kanawha County teacher pleaded guilty this week to defrauding the West Virginia PEIA of more than $21,000 over a time span of more than 10 years. Eyewitness News reported 47-year old Charisse Nicole Jackson of Charleston pleaded guilty of one felony count of defrauding PEIA and failed to inform the agency of her 1996 divorce and kept listing her husband as a spouse on her health insurance. As a result, the PEIA paid for medical bills for her ex-husband that it otherwise would not have been liable for. As part of her guilty plea, Jackson received four years’ probation and will be required to make restitution to both PEIA and Kanawha County Schools. Jackson is currently employed by Kanawha County Schools but is suspended as a result of the indictment.