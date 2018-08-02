Teacher defrauds PEIA

A Kanawha County teacher pleaded guilty to defrauding the West Virginia PEIA of more than 20-thousand-dollars over ten years. Forty-seven-year-old Charisse Jackson failed to inform the PEIA of her divorce and continued to list her ex-husband as a spouse on her health insurance. As a result, PEIA paid for medical bills it wasn’t liable for, and Kanawha County Schools paid an excessive insurance premium of over 37-thousand-dollars. Jackson received four year’s probation and will be required to make restitution.