Surgeon General Wants Naloxone to Become More Commonly Carried

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams issued his office’s first national public health advisory in 13 years and asked Americans to consider carrying an opioid antidote to combat the drug crisis. Adams said in a statement that you don’t have to be a policeman or a firefighter or a paramedic to save a life, and more than half of opioid overdose deaths in the U.S. occur at home. Naloxone can restore a person’s breathing and save an overdose victim’s life. It’s available over the counter in most states and is regularly used by first responders in West Virginia and around the country.