Supreme Court Impeachment Proceedings Continue Today

State lawmakers will be back at the Capitol this morning to continue reviewing audits on Supreme Court spending, to see it any of the justices should be impeached. Justice Allen Loughry is facing a new obstruction of justice charge in addition to the original 22-count indictment. U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart said Loughry may have obstructed justice by deflecting attention away from his own misconduct and blaming others for improperly using Supreme Court funds and property. Loughry previously pleaded not guilty to the charges in the original 22-count indictment. The House Judiciary Committee said it will not consider evidence against Justice Menis Ketchum, who announced that he is retiring and resigning from his office effective the end of the business day on July 27.