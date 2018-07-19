Critiques Over Grass Ordinance in Glasgow

A grass cutting ordinance in Glasgow is under scrutiny after neighbors raise concerns about whether the citations are really necessary. Eyewitness News reported 85-year old Jack Allen claims his grass did not violate any ordinance when he was cited by police June 28. Allen is charged with failure to obey a police officer, obstruction and disorderly conduct for a confrontation with police after the citation. Seventeen other people were cited by police for not cutting their grass. Allen is the only one who was arrested for the confrontation with police after the citation.