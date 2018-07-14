Supreme Court calls hearings a “fishing expedition”
The House Judiciary Committee got some push back from the state Supreme Court yesterday, on the second day of impeachment proceedings. The court’s interim administrator sent a sternly worded letter to the delegates calling the hearings a “full-fledged fishing expedition.” The letter goes on to say that the court has already cooperated with state and federal investigations, and the Committee should have all the information it needs. The hearings will resume next week.