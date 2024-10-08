JELLY ROLL AND KANE BROWN TO CO-HEADLINE

BUCKEYE COUNTRY SUPERFEST 2025

With Special Guests Megan Moroney, Treaty Oak Revival, Dasha, and Conner Smith

OHIO STADIUM | SATURDAY, JUNE 21, 2025

Tickets GO ON SALE Friday, Oct. 18 at 10AM

https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/05006141F244574C

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Buckeye Country Superfest returns in 2025 with superstars Jelly Roll and Kane Brown co-headlining a sure to be unforgettable event. Singer/songwriter country sensation Megan Moroney joins them along with Texas country rock band Treaty Oak Revival, rising country star Dasha, and emerging atist Conner Smith. 2025 will mark the eighth Buckeye Country Superfest at Ohio Stadium. Hotel and VIP Packages are available beginning Tuesday, October 8 at 8AM. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, October 9 at 10AM through Thursday, October 17 at 10PM.