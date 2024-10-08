SUPERFEST 2025
JELLY ROLL AND KANE BROWN TO CO-HEADLINE
BUCKEYE COUNTRY SUPERFEST 2025
With Special Guests Megan Moroney, Treaty Oak Revival, Dasha, and Conner Smith
OHIO STADIUM | SATURDAY, JUNE 21, 2025
Tickets GO ON SALE Friday, Oct. 18 at 10AM
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Buckeye Country Superfest returns in 2025 with superstars Jelly Roll and Kane Brown co-headlining a sure to be unforgettable event. Singer/songwriter country sensation Megan Moroney joins them along with Texas country rock band Treaty Oak Revival, rising country star Dasha, and emerging atist Conner Smith. 2025 will mark the eighth Buckeye Country Superfest at Ohio Stadium. Hotel and VIP Packages are available beginning Tuesday, October 8 at 8AM. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, October 9 at 10AM through Thursday, October 17 at 10PM.