Subaru Trial Starts Monday in Kanawha County

Nearly eight years after a car wreck claimed the lives of a mother and two teens in Cabell County, a trial is set to begin in Kanawha County in a lawsuit against Subaru. The trial is set to start next Monday, according to the Charleston Gazette-Mail. Claims against Subaru are all that remain from lawsuits filed in 2011 by the families of 47-year-old Carole Crawford, 16-year-old Meaghan McGuire Crawford and 15-year-old Kelsey Kuhn. The three were killed when a Ford Explorer struck the Crawfords’ Subaru Forester head-on on West Virginia Route 10 between Huntington and Barboursville in 2009. The lawsuit alleges that the construction of the Subaru contributed to the deaths. Subaru denies the allegations.

