Governor Justice Cuts Back Vehicle Fleet

Gov. Jim Justice’s office is cutting back. The governor announced Wednesday that he’s eliminating five state-owned vehicles from his fleet to set an example for other state agencies. Justice said in a news release that the vehicles are not necessary for his staff, and as the state faces a projected $400 million deficit, he’s asking his entire cabinet to explore ways to get rid of waste. State lawmakers have urged all state agencies to limit the number of vehicles they make available to employees.

