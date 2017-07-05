Students Fight Marshall Professor’s Firing

If students at Marshall University have anything to say about it, a professor won’t be fired. Andrew P. Nichols is losing his job after investigators pointed him out in a kickback scheme, but there’s an effort by students to let him keep his job. The Gazette-Mail reports hundreds of students have signed an online petition urging Marshall President Jerome Gilbert to keep Andrew P. Nichols at the engineering school, despite Nichols’ guilty plea to a federal tax fraud charge in the scheme involving the Division of Highways. Nichols has taught at Marshall since 2007.