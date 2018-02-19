Student Arrested for Gun in His Dad’s SUV

An anonymous tip to a staff member led to the discovery of a handgun inside a car at Sissonville High School Friday. Staff told the school resource officer about it, who found the gun. The student admitted he knew there was a firearm in the SUV which was normally driven by his father, but they switched vehicles for the day and the handgun was concealed inside the SUV. The 17 year old student who drove the vehicle was charged for possessing a firearm on school property. He was arrested, and later released to the custody of his parents. There was never a threat toward other students.