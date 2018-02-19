Missing Persons Case Still Active

Kanawha County Sheriff deputies are still investigating a disappearance, and urging anyone with tips to come forward. Marshall “Andy” Priestley, II, has been missing from the Cross Lanes area for two years, now. Detectives with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office are investigating, but are still seeking additional information and hoping additional exposure may bring those new tips. If you have information on his disappearance, please call 304-357-0169, submit a tip to tips@kanawhasheriff.us, or anonymously use the tips page at www.kanawhasheriff.us.