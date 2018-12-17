Stuart Wants to Put an End to Copper Theft

US Attorney Mike Stuart says his office is reviewing the role it can play in possibly ending copper theft and holding trespassers, and thieves accountable. A criminal investigation is underway to determine what charges, if any, will be filed against the four adults that are accused of breaking into the Rock House Powelton mine to steal copper. Stuart has reached out to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office to offer his help in the investigation. Potential charges stemming from the break in are trespassing, breaking and entering and conspiracy, but right now, no new charges have been filed against any of the four.