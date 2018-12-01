State Troopers accused of beating teenager

Three separate investigations are looking into whether State Troopers went too far when they arrested a teenager for crashing into a police cruiser. Troopers Derek Walker and Michael Kennedy are accused of beating a 16-year-old boy when he resisted arrest. The State Police department is conducting its own investigation. Authorities in Berkeley County, where the altercation took place, are investigating, and a deputy from Jefferson County has been asked to investigate to ensure an independent assessment.