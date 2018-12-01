Hazelton Warden says he’s not being replaced

The warden of the Hazelton federal prison complex in Preston County denies he’s being fired. The New York Times reported that Acting Director Hugh Hurwitz was planning to oust Warden Joe Coakley. Coakley sent an email to prison employees saying that he had spoken personally with Director Hurwtiz and there was no discussion about him being replaced. Hazelton has been under scrutiny after three prisoners were murdered in the last year. Including gangster Whitey Bulger, who was killed with hour of arriving in late October.