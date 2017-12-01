State to Hold Surplus Auction Next Week

The West Virginia State Agency for Surplus Property will hold an auction of used state vehicles next week. It’s set for Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 2700 Charles Ave. in Dunbar. Gates to the auction site will open at 8:30 a.m., with the auction beginning at 10 a.m. Potential bidders can look at the vehicles between now and Tuesday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at the Dunbar location. All property is subject to prior sale and is sold in “as is, where is” condition. All vehicles must be removed from state premises within five business days from the auction.

For more information, contact the West Virginia State Agency for Surplus Property at 304-766-2626 or toll-free at 1-800-576-7587.