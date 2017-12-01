Be on the Lookout for an Invasive Fly

The state Department of Agriculture is asking you to watch for the appearance of the spotted lanternfly, a destructive insect whose presence was confirmed last week in New Castle County, Delaware. It was first detected in the U.S. in 2014 in Pennsylvania and is native to China, India and Vietnam. It’s known to feed on more than 70 plant species and is considered a major problem in South Korea. The adults are described as one-inch long and a half-inch wide at rest. The forewing is grey with black spots. The hind wings have contrasting patches of red and black with a white band. If someone spots this pest, please contact WVDA Plant Industries at 304-558-2212 or sparker@wvda.us.