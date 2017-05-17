Stargazers are Invited to a Watching Event

Stargazers are being invited to watch the sky over central West Virginia this weekend. The fourth annual Calhoun Stargaze is set for Friday through Sunday at the Calhoun County Park in Grantsville. The park is known for its pitch-dark conditions for favorable nighttime viewing. The event is being co-hosted by the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, the Appalachian Regional Commission, the West Virginia Development Office, Fairmont State University and the West Virginia University Extension Service. The event is part of an effort to spur economic development in distressed Appalachian communities. Space is limited, but there is a small campground is located within the park.