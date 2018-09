St. Albans police arrested a man accused of beating his mother in the head with a spatula. Thirty-year-old Glenn Casdorph is charged with malicious wounding for injuring his mother, Robin Casdorph. Police say her head was wrapped with gauze, and there was blood on her shirt and the back of her neck. She was treated at the scene. Glenn Casdorph is being held on a ten-thousand-dollar bond.