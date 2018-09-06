St. Albans Creates Ordinances to Address Homeless Issues

St. Albans is addressing the homeless issue. St. Albans Mayor Scott James suggested ordinances to the St. Albans City Council this week, and the council is moving ahead with the process. If they pass, the ordinances would ban sleeping on public property discourage dumpster diving. The council is deciding on what the penalties would be for breaking the rules and then they’ll draft the ordinances through a city attorney. There would be two public readings before they become law.