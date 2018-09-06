Nicholas County Schools Receive Grant to Rebuild

The Nicholas County Board of Education approved a $159.8 million grant Tuesday from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The money will be used to build or expand on schools that will replace schools demolished or damaged after the June 2016 flood. Eyewitness News reported that Cherry River Elementary School in Richwood is intended to be expanded to include Richwood Middle and Richwood High schools, which had their school buildings torn down after the flood. The schools will have separate administrators in the same building. The district also plans on replacing Summersville Middle School, Nicholas County High School and Nicholas County Career and Technical Center with a new building. The new building will be in Glade Creek Business Park.