South Charleston Eyes Improvements

Tax increment financing is a public financing method used as a subsidy for redevelopment, and South Charleston is putting that into practice with the goal of bringing in new private businesses. The city of South Charleston approved a resolution Thursday that will allow them to apply to establish a TIF district across much of the city, with about $155 million worth of public improvement projects in mind. Among them, a new school buildling, a new access road at the Trace Fork Plaza, and the Jefferson Road overpass project.