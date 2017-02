The national high school prospect ranking service Rivals.com does not think too highly of the 2017 recruiting class at West Virginia. But head coach Dana Holgorsen is quite please. The Mountaineers inked 21 commitments during national signing day. Among the recruits to say yes to WVU, was four-star signee, South Charleston safety Derrek Pitts. Rivals.com calls the Mountaineer class the 50th best in the nation, and near the bottom in the Big-12.