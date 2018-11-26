Son Admits to Stabbing Mother to Death

A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged for murdering his mother in Parkersburg. Jared Kessler had been living at the home on Stadium Drive where 50-year-old Carol Ann Kessler was found dead on Friday. A friend found the body and called police. Officers found Jared covered in blood, and during questioning he admitted stabbing his mother. An autopsy is underway at the State Medical Examiner’s Office. Jared is being held at the North Central Regional Jail, and Parkersburg police are taking tips as they continue their investigation.

(304) 424-8444