Some in Dunbar Fight to Keep School Resource Officer

Some parents of Dunbar Middle School students are sounding the alarm after the city voted to no longer accept a grant that puts a police officer inside the school. The grant from the Division of Criminal Justice Service has helped fund a prevention resource officer at Dunbar Middle Schoo for years, but it’s been reduced and this year the board decided not to accept it. WCHS TV reports accepting the grant requires the officer to be in the school at least 36 hours a week. Parents are going before the board meeting November 20 to propose ways to save the school resource officer.