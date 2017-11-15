Lawmaker Calls for More Oversight on Supreme Court Spending

A West Virginia lawmaker is calling for legislative oversight of the state Supreme Court spending after reports that renovations at the court cost more than $3.7 million. WCHS TV reported the cost of the renovations, and Del. Jordan Hill, R-Nicholas called for more oversight on Twitter. The story by Eyewitness News Lead Political Reporter Kennie Bass details the court expenditures that include a $32,000 sofa with $17,000 in throw pillows.