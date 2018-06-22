Some Call for Loughry’s Impeachment
Some state Democratic legislative leaders called for impeachment proceedings against West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Allen Loughry, while the state Senate president said the justice should immediately resign. Loughry was indicted on 22 charges for taking state furniture home, using a state car for personal trips, and lying to cover it up. Some are calling for the governor to call a special session to allow the impeachment process to begin so people can elect a new Supreme Court justice in November.