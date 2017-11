A big trampoline park opens in Charleston next week. Sky Zone Charleston says it’s opening date will be November 18th with FreeStyle Jump, Ultimate Dodgeball, and SkyFit classes, according to the news release. The grand opening celebration is planned for November 18th at 10am, and to honor military veterans, Sky Zone will donate a portion of its ticket sales on opening day to the Roark-Sullivan Lifeway Center Veteran’s Program.