Dunbar Closes Pedestrian Bridge

Dunbar is closing a pedestrian bridge. The vote was unanimous this week for the City Council as they approved a request to close the Ninth Street Pedestrian Bridge effective immediately. The Gazette-Mail reports a host of issues led to the closure, and that sometimes people use the bridge as a quick way to get away with stolen goods from the stores in the shopping plaza. Plans need to be approved to removed the bridge, and in the meantime they’ll put up a fence to block any access to the bridge at the side of Dunbar Village Plaza.