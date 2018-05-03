Sissonville Contractor Wins Shawnee Park Bid

A winning bid for Shawnee Park’s pool renovations in Dunbar comes from Shamblin Construction of Sissonville. The Kanawha County Commission said this week that the company submitted a bid of $189,000 to paint and repair the pool surface, walls and bottom. They’ll also repair the aging filter system at a cost of $44,500. The funding will come from the commission and includes $76,000 from the 2017 building permit fee paid by U.S. Methanol for its new plant in Institute. Installation of the artificial turf is scheduled to begin May 15.