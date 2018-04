A head-on crash Friday afternoon claimed the life of one person. It happened just after 3 p.m. along the 3200 block of E. Dupont Avenue in Shrewsbury, and Kanawha County Sheriff’s Deputies said 42-year old Michelle Fox of Mt Carbon in Fayette County was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman in her seventies was critically injured. The cars were heading toward each other when one crossed the center line, and what made that happen is still under investigation.