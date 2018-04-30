Man wanted for attempted murder in restaurant robbery

Huntington police are looking for a man wanted on multiple charges following a restaurant robbery. Forty-nine-year-old Aaron Ingram is wanted for first degree robbery and attempted murder. Ingram robbed the owner of G.D. Ritzy’s Saturday morning. Ingram held the owner at knife point and hit him in the head several times. The victim is in critical condition with severe head injuries. Ingram is on the run and police say he is armed and dangerous.