Shopping Center Plans Canceled

A new shopping center in Charleston is not happening. A new retail development was supposed to go up along Corridor G in South Charleston, and some were going to sell their homes to the developer as part of the process, but WCHS TV says they got word this week that the deal is off because it wasn’t cost effective. The Little Creek Village was supposed to be built across from Southridge Center, and South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens says they’re working with those retailers to relocate to different parts of the city. New economic development is still the goal.