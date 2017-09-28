Mason County Polymer Plant May Shut Down

M&G Polymers has informed the Mason County Commission that, without additional funds, it will be forced to cease production. Mauro Fenoglio, global manufacturing director of M&G Polymers, said without additional funding and liquidity, the chemical plant in Apple Grove will be effectively shut down, saying only resources required to maintain site security will remain. WCHS TV says because of this, all employees currently holding positions at the plant may lose their jobs in as little as 60 days.