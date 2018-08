The widow of the Shoney’s Restaurants founder has died. Betty Schoenbaum was 100. Schoenbaum and her late husband, Shoney’s founder Alex Schoenbaum, were longtime philanthropists in West Virginia, Sarasota, Florida and Columbus, Ohio. Alex Schoenbaum died in 1996 at age 81. His Parkette drive-in restaurant in Charleston became the very first Shoney’s in 1947. Today, there are more than 100 Shoney’s restaurants in the United States.