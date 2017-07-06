Seneca Rocks WV

Seneca Rocks in West Virginia draws climbers from around the mid-Atlantic to a craggy ridge with fiercely vertical routes rising from low forested mountains. Its peak is 900 feet (274 meters) above a fork of the Potomac River. Despite its daunting appearance, guides say it’s a good place to introduce novices to a challenging but manageable ascent. From the Monongahela National Forest Discovery Center terrace, through a binocular scope, you can watch climbers nearly a half-mile away ascend.