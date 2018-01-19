Second Man Sentenced in Hatfield Murder

A second man received a life with mercy sentence Thursday for the murder of former coalfield executive Ben Hatfield in Mingo County. Brandon Fitzpatrick was sentenced Thursday morning in Mingo County Circuit Court, according to the Williamson Daily News. Anthony Arriaga was sentenced in December 2017 and received two one to five-year terms for conspiracy to commit robbery and conspiracy to commit murder. Police said Arriaga was the triggerman in Ben Hatfield’s murder during a failed carjacking.