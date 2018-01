The sentencing in the case of a Poca funeral home owner is coming up in February. Chad Harding pleaded guilty last fall to felony charges that he sold and cashed in on pre-need funeral arrangements for more than 100 people who weren’t actually dead. The original sentencing had been scheduled for Thursday, but has been rescheduled in Putnam County Circuit Court for Feb. 8. Harding owns the Gatens-Harding Funeral Home in Poca.