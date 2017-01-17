Second Arrest is Made in Corridor G Shooting

West Virginia State Police have made an arrest in a shooting last week. Troopers in Hamlin arrested 21-year old Thomas Zirkle as the second person in connection with a shooting on Corridor G last Wednesday. Troopers made the arrest Sunday as Zirkle was walking down Route 214 in Alum Creek. Zirkle and Justin Gravely are accused of shooting at a home and then firing shots at a convenience store on Corridor G after the homeowner followed them. There were no injuries, although several bullets just missed two people sitting inside a truck at the convenience store.