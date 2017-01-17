Boone School Board to Address Cuts

Boone County Schools may eliminate positions for the next school year, but not without a fight. The superintendent is working with staff to come up with a list of recommendations to make ends meet, and since the school board has rejected a list of school closures and consolidations that may be difficult. The Gazette Mail reports the Boone Superintendent tentatively plans to recommend the Boone school board eliminate 40 to 45 positions for next school year, but the board already voted to close three elementary schools and cut nearly 80 positions for this school year. Boone’s board will meet today at 6pm.