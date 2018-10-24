School Buses to Debut New Security Cameras
It’s National School Bus Safety Week and Kanawha County bus drivers are supporting it. The idea is to raise safety awareness and the local drivers are offering some tips. Students have to wait for the okay from the driver to cross in front of the bus, and stay at least ten feet away while others are loading and unloading so the driver can see everyone. Kanawha County Schools will debut twelve new security cameras installed on buses later today at a news conference.